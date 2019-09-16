A two-day equality workshop has been held in Fiji by the Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) Equity Commission.

ONOC said the second phase of its equity and diversity workshop, part of its "Leaning In" initiative, had attracted 22 participants - nine men and 13 women.

Inclusiveness, equal access and gender equality in sports management and programmes were among the main topics discussed at the event.

ONOC Equity Commission chairperson Helen Brownlee said participants would also build on the lessons learned from workshops held last year, including unconscious bias and the development of governance opportunities for women in sporting federations and National Olympic Committees.

The meeting builds on workshops held by ONOC in 2018 ©ONOC

Creating space for women to take on leadership roles and ensuring the safety of sport for women and children in their respective countries were among the other issues to emerge from the 2018 workshops.

"The two-day meeting is another step in the leadership development journey for our participants," said Australian Brownlee.

"The workshops were an outstanding success, with participants returning home with personal goals – short and long-term, to achieve within their respective communities.

"In 2019 the Commission decided to further the leadership development of those female participants deemed to show leadership potential and involve all the male participants."

The Equity Commission was previously called the ONOC Women in Sport Commission.