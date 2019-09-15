By Nancy Gillen in Yekaterinburg
AIBA Men's World Championships 2019: Day seven of competition
Timeline
- 6 hours ago: Seventh day of competition concludes
- 6 hours ago: Heavyweight second seed Tursunov wins final bout of day seven
- 6 hours ago: Abduljabbar defeats heavyweight sixth seed Benchabla
- 7 hours ago: European champion Alfonso Dominguez avoids upset in opening bout
- 7 hours ago: Olympic silver medallist Levit defeats Michalek
- 8 hours ago: Youth Olympic champion Machado triumphs in opening bout
- 8 hours ago: Kushitashvili defeats Commonwealth champion Lee
- 9 hours ago: Cruz begins hunt for fifth world title with victory in opening bout
- 9 hours ago: Evening session of day six gets under way
- 10 hours ago: Afternoon session on sixth day of competition concludes
- 10 hours ago: Tamasauskas gets past heavyweight eighth seed
- 10 hours ago: Fourth seed Clarke defeats Schelstraete
- 11 hours ago: European champion Gadzhimagomedov secures victory
- 11 hours ago: Savón's heavyweight title defence gets off to successful start
- 11 hours ago: Second round of heavyweight division begins
- 11 hours ago: Commonwealth champion McGrail wins first bout
- 12 hours ago: Russia's featherweight boxer Batyrgaziev delights home crowd
- 12 hours ago: European champion Walker triumphs in opening bout
- 13 hours ago: Featherweight top seed Álvarez wins opening bout
- 13 hours ago: Seventh day of competition gets underway
- 14 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the seventh day of action
