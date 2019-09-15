Canada's double Olympic bobsleigh champion Kaillie Humphries has alleged that head coach Todd Hays "verbally and mentally abused her" during the 2017-2018 season.

The 34-year-old filed a harassment complaint with Bobsleigh Canada last year and did not compete during the most recent campaign as she waited for a resolution to the case.

According to CBC Sports, the governing body has said its investigation is still ongoing and Humphries is now suing them for allegedly blocking her release from the team and "breaching their contract" relating to athlete and coach code of conduct.

She now wants to resume her career by competing for the United States.

Humphries has named Hays in court documents, CBC Sports said, and outlined "several occasions" during the 2017-2018 season when she claims to have been "emotionally, verbally and mentally abused".

"I'm losing my career and I don't want to lose my career based off of stepping forward, having the courage and the strength to stand up and to make a claim," Humphries said to CBC Sports.

"I need to be the best athlete I can be and go where it's safe and where I have an opportunity to continue my career.

"And unfortunately, that is not with Bobsleigh Canada anymore.

Kaillie Humphries is a double Olympic gold medallist ©Getty Images

"I have done everything I can but cannot return to a work environment that I do not believe is safe.

"This has been the most difficult ordeal of my life and I want Canada to know that competing for you and winning for you at the Olympics will always be the highlight of my career."

Hays has been head coach of the Canadian team since 2017 and was in charge of the American women's programme from 2011 to 2014.

In court documents, Humphries alleges that "after over an hour of verbal insults attacking me personally and professionally in a public place with people watching, I began to cry out of frustration, hurt feelings, and astonishment at what he was saying".

Humphries won her first Olympic bobsleigh gold with pusher Heather Moyse at her home Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.

The duo defended their title at Sochi 2014 while Humphries also won bronze with Phylicia George at Pyeongchang 2018.

Her career also includes two World Championship gold medals.

A Bobsleigh Canada spokesman told insidethegames: "Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton abides by its harassment and discrimination policy that has been in place since 2006.

"The Alberta litigation matter by Ms. Humphries, the plaintiff, which names Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton as the defendant, is the subject of an open court process.

"As for the investigation of Ms. Humphries’ discrimination and harassment complaint made under the policy, we can’t provide any comments since this investigation is strictly private and confidential as provided in the policy.

"We look forward to the findings of the complaint review.

"Out of respect to all parties involved, we will not be commenting further on this matter until the process has been completed."