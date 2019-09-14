Jakub Tomeček of the Czech Republic won the men's senior skeet final at the European Championship Shotgun in Lonato del Garda after beating home shooter Tammaro Cassandro in a shoot-off.

After both men had finished with a score of 56 at the Italian town's Trap Concaverde shooting range the gold medal contest became a matter of sudden death.

Action today at the European Championships Shotgun in Italy, where the Czech Republic's Jakub Tomeček won the men's skeet gold after a shoot-off ©ESC

Tomeček had the first turn, but the Italian matched him all the way to 12-10 before making his first, decisive miss.

This was a career peak for the 28-year-old from Brno, who competed at the London 2012 Games having taken silver at the Europeans the year before.

In 2013, he added a bronze at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer Universiade in Kazan.

The bronze medal went to Nikolaos Mavrommatis of Greece.

Cassandro had been one of five shooters to score a perfect total of 50 in qualifying, along with Cyprus' Dimitris Konstantinou, Finland's Timo Laitinen, France's Emmanuel Petit and Germany's Tilo Schreier.