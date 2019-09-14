By Nancy Gillen at the Yekaterinburg-Expo
AIBA Men's World Championships 2019: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 2 hours ago: Day six of competition concludes
- 3 hours ago: Lightweight world champion Oumiha triumphs in opening bout of new division
- 4 hours ago: Asian champion Usmonov claims victory
- 4 hours ago: Narimatsu knocks light welterweight fifth seed out of competition
- 5 hours ago: Youth Olympic champion Popov delights home crowd with victory
- 5 hours ago: Two-time European champion Bachkov progresses
- 5 hours ago: Defending champion Cruz triumphs in opening bout
- 5 hours ago: Evening session of sixth day of competition begins
- 6 hours ago: Afternoon session concludes
- 6 hours ago: Russian middleweight boxer Bakshi wins opening bout
- 7 hours ago: Olympic middleweight champion López secures unanimous victory
- 7 hours ago: Second round of flyweight division concludes
- 7 hours ago: Olympic champion knocks flyweight fourth seed out of competition
- 7 hours ago: Asian Games champion Panghal records unanimous victory
- 8 hours ago: Two-time European champion Asenov wins unanimously in opening bout
- 8 hours ago: Jo knocks out flyweight seventh seed
- 8 hours ago: Flyweight home favourite Egorov claims unanimous victory in first bout
- 8 hours ago: European Games champion dominates first bout
- 9 hours ago: Olympic bronze medallist crashes out of flyweight competition
- 9 hours ago: Commonwealth champion Yafai earns unanimous victory in first bout
- 9 hours ago: Defending champion Veitia narrowly wins opening bout
- 9 hours ago: Flyweight top seed gets sixth day of competition underway
- 10 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the sixth day of action
