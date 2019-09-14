By Michael Pavitt and Matthew Smith in Budapest
World Urban Games: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 1 hour ago: Day two of competition draws to a conclusion
- 1 hour ago: Victor lives up to his name in men's breaking final
- 1 hour ago: Ami adds Urban Games women's breaking crown to World title
- 3 hours ago: Australia dominate men's BMX freestyle qualifying
- 3 hours ago: Matej seals World Urban Games gold in men's speed parkour
- 4 hours ago: First World Urban Games medals presented with designs having "urban twist"
- 5 hours ago: Thriller for Kahle and O'Neill as they win flying disc gold with zombie-theme routine
- 6 hours ago: Shevchenko wins women's freestyle parkour gold for Russia
- 7 hours ago: Roman Abrate wins men's roller freestyle final
- 8 hours ago: Aroian tops qualifying for men's freestyle parkour final
- 9 hours ago: Katayama wins first ever World Urban Games title in women's roller freestyle
- 10 hours ago: Navarro quickest in women's speed parkour qualifying, Shevchenko sixth
- 10 hours ago: Roberts qualifies first for BMX freestyle final - despite having no kit
- 11 hours ago: Athletics can learn from festival atmosphere at Urban Games, suggests Isinbayeva
- 12 hours ago: What can be won on day two?
- 12 hours ago: Welcome to the second day of the World Urban Games
Live updates
