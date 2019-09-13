Slovakia's Danka Barteková came out on top in the women's senior skeet final at the European Championship Shotgun in Lonato del Garda.

Barteková, the vice-chair of the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission, triumphed with a total of 56 at the Italian town's Trap Concaverde shooting range.

Cyprus' Andri Eleftheriou claimed the silver medal with 55, while Czech Republic's Barbora Sumova clinched bronze with 42.

In the women's junior skeet final, leading qualifier Eva-Tamara Reichert of Germany prevailed with a total of 51.

Slovakia's Vanesa Hocková was runner-up with 50, followed by Russia's Elena Bukhonova with 39.

After stage one of men's senior skeet qualification, Italy's Tammaro Cassandro is one of five shooters on a perfect total of 50, along with Cyprus' Dimitris Konstantinou, Finland's Timo Laitinen, France's Emmanuel Petit and Germany's Tilo Schreier.

In the junior equivalent, there is a quintet on a total of 49, comprising Italy's Cristian Ghilli, Germany's Arne Hollensteiner, Czech Republic's Daniel Korcak, Cyprus' Petros Englezoudis and Germany's Christopher Robin Honkomp.

The two men's events conclude tomorrow.