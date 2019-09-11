Italy won 11-4 against Belgium to maintain a 100 per cent record in Group B ©Confederation of European Baseball

Italy made it five wins from five to top Group B as Britain's elimination from the European Baseball Championship was confirmed in Germany.

The Italians had already secured their passage to the quarter-finals with a 13-3 victory against Spain yesterday, but rounded out the group matches in Bonn with an 11-4 triumph against Belgium.

Spain finished second in the group, courtesy of a thumping 19-1 win against Austria, the match ending at Baseballpark Weyersberg in Solingen after six innings.

In the group's other match France won 23-0 against Croatia.

The Netherlands defeated Israel 13-4 in Group A, with both teams already assured of a place in the knockout phase.

Britain were eliminated from the tournament after losing their rescheduled match with The Netherlands 10-2.

The British had kept their hopes of progress alive with a 13-7 triumph against the already eliminated Sweden.

Their final hopes of advancing to the last eight rested on Germany winning against the Czech Republic, but the Czechs won 10-6 against the championship hosts.

The result means both teams progress to Friday's quarter-finals and Britain are left to fight out the minor classification places.

Tomorrow, Sweden face Austria, while Britain take on Croatia in the first of the play-off matches, to finish in ninth place.