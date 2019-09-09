By Nancy Gillen at the Yekaterinburg-Expo
AIBA Men's World Championships 2019: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 7 hours ago: First day of AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships conclude
- 8 hours ago: Serbian Poletan earns dramatic victory in final bout
- 8 hours ago: Marcial sets up clash with middleweight second seed
- 9 hours ago: Nevin progresses to next round of middleweight division
- 10 hours ago: Nemouchi sets up middleweight bout with Olympic champion
- 10 hours ago: Competition begins at World Championships
- 11 hours ago: Welcome to our coverage of the 2019 AIBA Men's World Championships
