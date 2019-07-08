The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has used its annual Olympic Day run to raise money for Save the Children.

FASANOC secretary general and chief executive Lorraine Mar welcomed the partnership with the charity, which works to improve the lives of children around the word.

A 15-minute zumba session was held before the run and FJ$3 (£1/$1/€1) from each registration went to Save the Children, which is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019.

The run, which attracted around 250 participants, started and finished in Damodar City in Suva.

FASANOC claimed the event, sponsored by Fiji Gas, was a success despite the inclement weather in the Fijian capital.

FASANOC said around 250 people participated at the event in Suva ©FASANOC

"We found out that Save the Children had an event at that time at the car park of Damodar City and we approached them if we could collaborate," said Mar.

"Save the Children from the get go were willing to work with us and this proved to be quite the partnership.

"Save the Children were looking at a zumba session for a fundraiser and so we decided that FJ$3 from every adult registration would go towards the charity.

"We’re still processing entries so I don’t know how much we raised but FASANOC was happy to support Save the Children by using sports as a platform."