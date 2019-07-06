American Megan Rapinoe has criticised the "ridiculous" decision to schedule tomorrow's FIFA Women's World Cup showpiece on the same day as the finals of two major men's tournaments as the United States prepare to take on the Netherlands.

The finale of the Women's World Cup between defending champions the US and European champions The Netherlands, expected to be watched by millions across the globe, takes place at Stade de Lyon tomorrow.

It will be staged on the same day as the finals of the men's Copa América in Rio de Janeiro between Brazil and Peru and CONCACAF Gold Cup in Chicago where the US are set to meet Mexico.

Rapinoe, who missed the semi-final victory over England on Tuesday (July 2) through injury, claimed the decision was "ridiculous and disappointing".

Victor Montagliani, President of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football, told the New York Times it was down to a "clerical error".

The US women will be aiming to become only the second team to win the World Cup in consecutive tournaments.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino heaped praise on the tournament prior to the final ©Getty Images

Tomorrow's final is the third in a row to feature the US, while The Netherlands are making their first appearance in the competition's showpiece match.

The Dutch, who claimed the European title in 2017, had qualified for the World Cup on just one previous occasion before this year's tournament, described as "phenomenal, emotional, passionate and fantastic" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"Many people around the world have tuned in for the first time to watch a women’s football match and they saw that it is football," Infantino said.

"We have athletes playing football with physical, technical, tactical skills.

"What other event, other than the men’s World Cup, can unite one billion people around the world to come together like this?"