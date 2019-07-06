Shipping agency Betham Brothers Enterprises (BBE) has been confirmed as a sponsor of the 2019 Pacific Games, which are due to start here tomorrow.

BBE, a family owned company based on the Pacific island, has supported the build-up to the Games by transporting crates of equipment and providing storage space at their yard in Vaitele.

BBE have also paid port charges for shipping in support vehicles from China ahead of the Games.

They become the latest local business to sponsor the Games, with the Opening Ceremony set to take place at Apia Park tomorrow.

Betham Brothers Enterprises have been assisting preparations for the Pacific Games in Samoa by shipping equipment and storing it ready for the event ©Samoa 2019

"We are very humbled by the kindness extended to us by Betham Brother Enterprises," Falefata Hele Matatia, chief executive of the Pacific Games Office, said.

"Thank you for coming to our aid and for agreeing to support us in making the 2019 Pacific Games a successful one."

Fuimaono Hugo Betham, general manager of BBE, added: "This is the first time our company has ever entered into a partnership like this with the government as well as the Games Organising Committee, so we are very proud to be supporters of the Pacific Games."

Samoa is hosting the Pacific Games for the third time, having previously held the 1983 and 2007 events.