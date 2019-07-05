Italy earned their first gold medal of the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade when fencer Erica Cipressa won the women's foil final.

Italy had managed to accumulate 10 medals over the first two days of action, but none of them gold.

Cipressa ended the wait, defeating France's Morgan Patru at the University Sports Centre in Salerno.

The hosts picked up another medal through Camille Mancini, who finished with bronze.

In the men's épée, Martin Rubeš was the victor after overcoming Russian Dmitriy Gusev.

Bronze went to South Korea's Jang Hyo-min.

Three more medal events took place in the shooting, with Asian Games champion, Yang Kun-pi of Chinese Taipei, edging to gold in the men's trap at Mostra d'Oltremare.

The 20-year old, who recorded a 25th-place finish at the same event in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, managed 45 points in today's final, with Filip Marinov scoring 44.

Another Slovakian, Adrian Drobny, earned bronze with 35.

There was more joy for Chinese Taipei in the women's trap as Liu Wan-yu won gold with 39 points.

Italy's Fiammetta Rossi claimed silver with 35 points, while Kazakhstan's Sarsenkul Rysbekova was third on 26.

The men's 10 metres air pistol event also took place, with South Korea's Park Dae-hun triumphant after scoring 243.8.

China's Zhang Bowen was second with 238.5, while Iran's Sajad Poorhosseini Lafmejani finished third on 216.6.

Japan had a successful day in the judo, taking three of the four golds on offer.

Kana Tomizawa won the first in the women's under-57 kg following a victory against France's Gaetane Deberdt.

The bronze medallists in that division were South Korea's Kim Ji-su and Russia's Natalia Golomidova.

Nana Kota claimed the second, defeating Geke Van den Berg of the Netherlands in the women's under-63kg judo final.

Mongolia's Baasanjargal Bayarbat finished with bronze, as did Kamila Badurova of Russia.

Hikaru Tomokiyo overcame South Korea's Lee Moon-jin in the men's under-81kg final to achieve Japan's third gold, while Georgia's Tato Grigalashvili and Moldova's Dorin Gotonoaga were awarded bronze.

Evgenii Prokopchuk was the only non-Japanese judoka to top the podium after the Russian beat Azerbaijan's Hidayat Heydarov to triumph in the men's under-73kg.

Bronze went to North Korea's Kim Chol-gwang and Uzbekistan's Khikmatillokh Turaev.

Action continues here tomorrow with medals set to be awarded in six sports.