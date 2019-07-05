Nine of the top 10 riders in the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) rankings will bid for glory under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower when the 11th stage of the 2019 season takes place in Paris tomorrow.

The only exception is seventh-ranked Marcus Ehning of Germany.

Currently leading the charge is Belgium’s Pieter Devos, who has 206 points, seven more than nearest challenger and reigning LGCT title holder Ben Maher of Britain.

The in-form Daniel Deusser of Germany will be back with a vengeance for the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping and is third as things stand with 190 points.

Following his spectacular win at the 10th stage in Monaco last Saturday (June 29), the Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten has now leapt to fourth in the rankings with 168 points.

Competition will be held under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower ©LGCT/Stefano Grasso

Hot on his heels, however, are Belgium’s Niels Bruynseels, who has 166 points, and Sweden’s Peder Fredricson on 160.

Both Bruynseels and Fredricson already have an LGCT Grand Prix win under their belts this season, in Cannes and Stockholm respectively, and will no doubt be striving for another.

Completing the list of nine riders are France’s Julien Epaillard, two-times LGCT Grand Prix winner Martin Fuchs of Switzerland and the Netherlands' Bart Bles.

The event in the French capital marks the move into the second half of the 2019 LGCT season.

The venue sits on the Champs de Mars, a large public green space in the grounds of the Eiffel Tower, with the École Militaire an imposing backdrop.

A further nine LGCT events are scheduled to be held through to the last stop in Czech Republic's capital Prague, from November 21 to 24.