Asian Fencing Championships winner Oh Sang-uk of South Korea earned a Naples 2019 Summer Universiade gold medal after triumphing in the men's sabre final.

Fencing action got under way today at the University Sports Centre in Salerno with the men's sabre and women's épée.

Oh comfortably beat Frederic Kindler of Germany 15-11 to claim gold, adding to his already impressive collection of medals.

The 22-year-old also has two world titles to name, having been part of the victorious sabre team at the Leipzig 2017 and Wuxi 2018 World Championships.

Bronze went to Han Xuancheng of China.

France's Alexandra Louis Marie won the women's épée, defeating Russia's Evgeniya Zharkova 15-12 to top the podium, with Ko Yein of South Korea finishing third.

Medals were also awarded in judo, which took place at Mostra d'Oltremare.

Reigning Asian Pacific champion Shiho Tanaka achieved gold in the women's under-70 kilograms event.

Judoka Shiho Tanaka (JPN) does not waste extra time. She takes gold in the Women's 70kg. #Napoli2019 #ToBeUnique #Universiade



💻📱🖥 Watch the Universiade on https://t.co/JKqaRYyPFF from 3 to 14 July! ☀🌋🍕 pic.twitter.com/vFVxUpkCn9 — FISU (@FISU) July 4, 2019

The Japanese judoka's bout against Russia's Madina Taimazova ended scoreless after five minutes, sending the match into golden score.

A lapse in concentration on Taimazova's behalf saw Tanaka then secure victory by ippon.

The men's 90kg followed, with Johannes Pacher of Austria beating Georgia's Lasha Bekauri in the final.

Brazil's Gustavo Assis and Hungary's Krisztian Toth completed the podium.

The first shooting event took place at the same venue, with Czech Republic's Lucie Brazdova shocking the two favourites to win.

She scored 250.3, narrowly ahead of International Sport Shooting Federation (ISSF) World Cup junior gold medallist, Valarivan Elavenil of India, who finished on 249.0.

Chinese Taipei's Lin Ying-shin had a disappointing final, despite earning a senior ISSF World Cup gold earlier this year in Munich.

She managed 225.2 to finish third.

Action continues tomorrow with medal events in six sports.