Classification, a new strategic plan and the application process for sports at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are among the items on the agenda at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) conference and General Assembly in Fort Wayne.

The General Assembly is due to take place tomorrow following the conclusion of the conference in the American city today.

Preparations for Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024 and an update on the IBSA's classification system for judo will be discussed at the conference.

IBSA officials are set to hold a question-and-answer session on the selection process for Paris 2024 after goalball, judo and blind football were included by the International Paralympic Committee earlier this year.

The strategic plan will cover the period from 2020 to 2024 and will focus on the future of IBSA's sports, the governing body's finances and classification.

Goalball is among the sports governed by the IBSA and is set to feature at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Presentation of accounts and budgets, discussions of motions received from the membership or put forward by the Executive Board and votes on new and existing membership statuses will be discussed at the General Assembly.

"We are excited to present the strategy for the period which will follow Tokyo 2020, a Paralympics which we expect to once again take Para sport to new heights," said IBSA President Jannie Hammershoi.

"It is important that we have a plan to capitalise on that as well as carve out our own future.

"Similarly, and part of the same aim, is classification code compliance for all the IBSA sports on the Paralympic programme.

"Some very thorough research has taken place, particularly for judo, and it is important to hear the initial scientific findings.

"We look forward to two days of debate and discussion in which our members are fully involved.”