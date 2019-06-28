Switzerland will send an 82-member team to the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade with the nation set to be represented in 11 sports.

Athletes have collected their official team kit prior to travelling to the Italian city for the multi-sport event.

The athletes received red, white and grey tracksuits at their kitting out event, t-shirts and their sport-specific clothing.

Mike Kurt, President of Swiss University Sports, claimed each member of the delegation deserved praise for their ability to compete at a high level of sport, while managing their studies.

"Athletes who succeed in excelling in both areas deserve not only a lot of recognition,” he said.

“They are role models and potential additions to the future as potential future leaders for business, society and science."

Switzerland will be represented in archery, athletics, fencing, artistic gymnastics, judo and sailing competition at the Universiade.

They will also have representation in shooting, swimming, tennis, table tennis and volleyball.

The Swiss team have received their kit for the Universiade ©FISU

Swimmer Jacques Läufer will make his Universiade debut in Naples and claims the event will provide an ideal experience as he aims to secure a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“Being able to participation at the Universiade is very special thing for me,” he said.

“Normally, swimmers stay in the swimming circle and have our own, separate competitions.

“Now we are part of Team Suisse that consists of athletes from 11 different disciplines and this means a lot to me.

“Furthermore, the Universiade is the perfect opportunity to gain experience from a major international even and work towards my main goal: participating at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.”

The Universiade will open on July 3 and continue until July 14.

More than 9,000 athletes from around 128 countries are set to take part in 18 sports.