British Skeleton have appointed Mareks Mezencevs, the former coach of the Dukurs brothers, as their performance sliding coach.

Mezencevs joined the team earlier this year and has committed to working with British Skeleton for the full Olympic cycle through to Beijing 2022.

He previously coached Latvian slider Martins and Tomass Dukurs for a decade, before parting ways after the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Martins Dukurs is a six-times world champion and claimed silver medals at the Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

His brother Tomass finished in fourth at both Olympics.

Mezencevs is now set to help the British Skeleton programme, with the Latvian due to work with leading athletes and to give technical input.

“We are delighted to have secured the services of such a well respected and highly thought of coach,” said Natalie Dunman, British Skeleton’s interim performance director.

"Mareks comes to us with a vast amount of experience and that will be invaluable to our athletes as they aim to keep winning medals on the world stage.

“He has fitted in well to the team culture in the short time he has been with us and I know the athletes and staff are looking forward to working with him throughout the summer and then into the winter season.”

Mezencevs had previously competed for his country between 2000 and 2008 on both the World Cup and Europa Cup circuits.

He spent last season working with the junior Latvian team.

The Latvian had also combined coaching with his job as ice master of the track in Sigulda, which will feature on this year’s World Cup circuit.

“I’m really excited and honoured to be working with the British team,” said Mezencevs.

“British Skeleton has a history of success and I hope I can help them continue that over the next few seasons.

“That will be my biggest goal: to keep the team’s Olympic success going in Beijing.

“It is a different set up to the Latvian programme as it is much bigger but that is pretty exciting and I think there is a lot of potential here for the future.

“One of my best memories from my time coaching Latvia was seeing Martins and Tommy both stand on the podium at the World Championships in Winterberg in 2015 and I will do all I can to make sure we have more of that type of success with the British team.

“There is a good group of athletes here and I hope I can use my experience to help them improve their sliding.

I want them all to really understand sliding – we want it to be natural for all of them.

“I’m also looking forward to working closely with the other coaches and staff here: we are moulding a good group together and I’m keen to learn from the other coaches also.”

Mezencevs will work closely with pathway coach James Howard, a former British slider who retired from competition in late 2016 and has been part of the coaching set up since early 2017.

American Eric Bernotas stepped down as the lead coach of the team earlier this year.

He had helped Britain achieve a record of three Olympic medals at Pyeongchang 2018.

The now retired Lizzy Yarnold retained her title in the women's skeleton, while Laura Deas finished third in the same event to win bronze.

Dom Parsons then achieved bronze in the men's competition.