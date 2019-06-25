The chair of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Finance Commission today provided an up-to-date breakdown of costs of the new IOC headquarters, officially opened with great fanfare here last Sunday (June 23).

Ser Miang Ng, IOC member from Singapore, put the grand total at CHF200 million (£160.6 million/$205 million/€180 million). including a CHF13 million (£11.6 million/$14.7 million/€11.7 million) reserve.

Just over half of this total - CHF104 million (£83.5 million/$106.6 million/€93.6 million) - went on building the glassy structure; this was much the biggest individual budgetary component, as one would expect.

The second-biggest element was professional fees at CHF28 million (£22.5 million/$28.7 million/€25.2 million), with "secondary" fees costing a further CHF10 million (£8 million/$10 million/€9 million).

Olympic House was opened in Lausanne on Sunday by IOC President Thomas Bach and Swiss President Ueli Maurer at a special ceremony attended by guests from across the world ©IOC

Deconstruction, archaeology and soil "depollution" costs were also put at CHF10 million.

The landscape budget was put at CHF8 million (£6.4 million/$8 million/€7.2 million), the same amount as was earmarked for operational equipment.

Project management and furniture were each budgeted at CHF7 million (£5.6 million/$7 million/€6.3 million).

Finally, preliminary works were said to have cost CHF5 million (£4 million/$5 million/€4.5 million).

Olympic House is home to the IOC's 500 employees ©Getty Images

The IOC’s 2017 financial accounts indicated that the organisation had "contracted a loan" up to a maximum CHF120 million (£96.4 million/$120.3 million/€108 million) to finance construction of the new headquarters.

As a security, the accounts noted, CHF40 million (£32 milliom/£40 million/€36 million) of the Olympic Foundation’s assets were pledged in favour of the bank.

Borrowing costs were "recognised at the rate of 1.46 per cent".

The headline figure for the cost of the new building has generally been reported as CHF145 million (£116.9 milliom/$148.7 million/€130.6 million), incorporating preliminary work, building, landscape and professional fees.

The other items detailed by Ng bring the total to CHF200 million.

The IOC claimed they would not spend the reserve, bringing the total down to CHF187 million ($191.8 million/£150.7 million/€168.4 million).