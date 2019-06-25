The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers, the international professional services firm, as its external auditor for a six-year term.

The decision was explained to IOC members here by Baron Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, the organisation's Audit Committee chair.

Beckers-Vieujant told members that the six-year appointment, which followed a selection process that kicked off in August 2018, would allow future appointment periods to be synchronised with the Olympic cycle.

For that reason, future external auditor appointments would be for a four-year term.

The IOC Session approved the move by show of hands.