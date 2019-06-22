Twenty-year-old Lorena Wiebes, the Dutch cyclist who is having a breakthrough season, offered further evidence of her talents in winning the women’s road race on day two of the second European Games here as she finished narrowly ahead of her compatriot, the three-times world champion Marianne Vos.
In a race controlled by the Dutch team, Belarusian Alena Amialiusik failed in her defence of the title she won in Baku four years ago, but there was some home consolation as bronze went to Tatsiana Sharakova.
Britain's trio of Naomi Folkard, Sarah Bettles and Bryony Pitman, bronze medallists in the women’s recurve team at the recent World Archery Championships in the Netherlands, secured gold with a 6-2 win over hosts Belarus.
France’s archers won the men’s recurve team gold after a 5-4 win over the Netherlands following a shootout at the Olympic Sports Complex.
The French were in practice for the mental stress, having also won their semi-final against Luxembourg on a shootout.
Russia's Dina Averina, the 2017 and 2018 world champion, scored 87.750 to triumph in the women's individual rhythmic gymnastics.
Her main rival, Israel's Linoy Ashram, finished second on 84.700.
The crowd in Minsk Arena were delighted after Katsiaryna Halkina achieved 79.300 to claim bronze.
Belarus won their first gold in the acrobatic gymnastics, in the women's groups balance, with Veranika Nabokina, Julia Ivonchyk and Karina Sandovich scoring 29.520 points in Minsk Arena.
Russia’s Sergey Kamenskiy, who missed a shooting medal by one place in the men’s 50 metres rifle three positions at the Baku 2015 European Games, had a far happier experience today as he earned gold in the mixed team 10m air rifle alongside Yulia Karimova.
It was the second shooting gold for Russia, who had claimed the first title of the 2nd European Games through Artem Chernousov and Vitalina Batsarashkina in the mixed team 10m air pistol.