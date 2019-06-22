Reigning men's champions Serbia are through to the semi-finals of the International Basketball Federation 3x3 World Cup at Museumsquare in Amsterdam.

Serbia cruised to a 20-12 victory over France in the final game of the day and having reached all five previous finals in the competition, winning four of them, look strong as they aim to go all the way again.

They face Latvia in the semis after the latter cruised into the final four with a 21-7 victory over Ukraine.

The tournament's fourth-ranked side worked hard to hold off the Ukrainian challenge, Karlis Lasmanis – who scored the crucial group-stage winner against Brazil – covering 851 metres in his six minutes on court.

Poland earned their semi-final spot with an extraordinary comeback victory to end Puerto Rico's dream run.

Puerto Rico – ranked 20th of 20 sides in the men's competition – led 11-4 at one stage, but the Poles turned the match around and progressed 21-14.

Poland face the United States, the seventh-ranked side beating third-ranked Slovenia 21-14.

Hungary earned their spot in the women's semi-finals with a dramatic 19-18 victory over Spain in overtime.

The lead swapped back and forth throughout, until Spain pushed the game into added time on the buzzer thanks to a layup from Sandra Ygueravide.

Spain scored the first overtime point and needed just one more to progress, but after a simple shot was missed, Dóra Medgyessy pulled out a two-pointer to send Hungary through.

Hungary face France in the semi-finals, after the fifth-ranked side knocked out reigning champions Italy.

The Italians, the 12th-ranked side in Amsterdam, faced a tough task to repeat their 2018 feat and were outplayed by fifth-ranked France in a 15-9 defeat.

Top-ranked China also advanced to the semi-finals with a 16-12 victory over Romania.

Zhiting Zhang was the key for China, her consistent shooting ensuring they maintained a healthy advantage.

There they meet Australia, who beat third-ranked Russia 19-13 following an excellent defensive display.

Russia were favourites as 2017 champions and last year's runners-up, but never had the lead as the Australians produced superb basketball, Maddie Garrick's crossover and dribble before scoring a highlight.

"This is a dream come true," Garrick said.

"Our sights were set to finish in the top three and we are going to do everything we can to achieve that."

The semi-finals and finals are due to take place tomorrow.