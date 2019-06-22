The nominations for the 2019 International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating have been revealed, with the world's top talents competing all over the world.

Skaters will attempt to rack up points in one or two of the six Grand Prix events in October and November, with the overall top six from each discipline going through to the final in December.

The Grand Prix series kicks off with Skate America in Las Vegas in the United States from October 18 to 20, before Skate Canada in Kelowna from October 25 to 27.

The series then moves to Europe for the Internationaux de France in Grenoble from November 1 to 3.

It continues in Chongqing with the Cup of China from November 8 to 10, with the event replacing the Grand Prix of Helsinki for 2019.

The circuit then returns to Europe for the Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, Russia from November 15 to 17, before the last spots for the final are decided in Sapporo, Japan at the NHK Trophy from November 22 to 24.

Each Grand Prix will feature 12 ladies, 12 men, eight pairs and 10 ice dance couples.

Once the overall points have been tallied up, the top six in the four disciplines will proceed to the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Torino, Italy, the hosts of the 2006 Winter Olympics, from December 5 to 8.

Double Olympic gold medallist, Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, avoids an early confrontation with Chen by opening his campaign a week later at Skate Canada ©Getty Images

At Skate America, 2019 world champion Nathan Chen will be the star attraction at his home event, with two-times world medallist Boyang Jin of China, world silver medallist Elizabet Tursynbaeva of Kazakhstan and some of Russia's best competitors – 2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, 2019 world bronze medallists Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert, and European silver medallists Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin – also in action.

Double Olympic gold medallist, Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, avoids an early confrontation with Chen by opening his campaign a week later at Skate Canada, as does world junior champion, Russia's Alexandra Trusova, on her first senior appearance, up against last year's Grand Prix Final winner Rika Kihira of Japan and double world champion Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia.

World and Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia begins her Grand Prix campaign in Grenoble, where Chen will also skate for a second time, with his competitors including Pyeongchang 2018 silver medallist Shoma Uno of Japan.

The first Grand Prix event in China sees many of that nation's best figure skaters take to the ice, including pairs world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, as well as a second outing from Jin.

Outside the local favourites, Italy's Nicole Della Monica and Metteo Guarise will provide Wenjing and Cong with significant opposition, while Vincent Zhou of US and Cha Jun-hwan from South Korea will battle for points with Jin.

Hanyu has chosen not to skate in Moscow this year after an ankle injury there last season caused him to miss the Grand Prix Final.

However, the likes of Zhou and Trusova ensure there will be high-quality competition in Russia.

Instead, Hanyu will make his second Grand Prix appearance at his home event in Sapporo, as will Kihira.