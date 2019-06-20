The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced its plans for the Independent Observer (IO) and Athlete Outreach (AO) programmes for the 2019 European Games here.
Two teams will be present throughout Minsk 2019, advising organisers and educating athletes on matters relating to the doping-control programme.
Hamish Coffey of UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has been appointed as chair of the IO team, comprising Olivier Banuls from the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation, Shafag Huseynli of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency and Florence Lefebvre-Rangeon of WADA's European Office.
"We’re proud to have Hamish at the Games in this capacity," UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said.
"He has a vast amount of anti-doping experience, including as our former head of testing, and will undoubtedly be of value to the EOC and Organising Committee in Minsk.
"His selection to lead this group is a great example of strength of expertise at UKAD and the importance of our international work to inspire confidence in clean sport."
The IO team will observe all aspects of the European Games' anti-doping programme, including test distribution planning, selection of competitors for testing, notification of doping control, sample collection procedures and results management.
Daily feedback will be provided to the European Olympic Committees (EOC) and Minsk 2019.
They will also issue a post-event report that will include a series of observations and recommendations to enhance anti-doping activities at future European Games.
The AO team will be active in the Athletes' Village during the Games, aiming to build awareness among athletes and support personnel of the consequences of doping and athletes' rights and responsibilities under the World Anti-Doping Code.
Athletes will be encouraged to complete the "Play True Quiz", sign a pledge explaining why they Play True, and share their experience on social media using the hashtag PlayTrue.
Janis Hahelis of the Anti-Doping Bureau of Latvia, Justin Lessard from the International Cycling Union, Lilla Sagi of the International Weightlifting Federation and Lucienne Attard of the Anti-Doping Commission of Malta will be led by AO team manager Stacy Spletzer-Jegen of WADA.
"The European Games is an important event on the sporting calendar with 4000 athletes from 50 European nations competing in 23 disciplines within 15 sports," said WADA President Craig Reedie.
"From WADA’s perspective, it is especially important for our experienced team of observers to be present as eight of these sports will offer qualification opportunities for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
"A dynamic WADA AO team will also be on hand to provide an opportunity for all competitors to engage with anti-doping in an informal and fun environment."
It had been reported last year by Belarusian official state news agency BelTA that around 1,000 doping samples are set to be collected during Minks 2019, with all home athletes expected to be tested.
The International Testing Agency is also set to provide an independent oversight of the anti-doping programme here.
Action is due to start tomorrow with 3x3 basketball, archery and boxing, with an Opening Ceremony taking place at Dinamo Stadium in the evening.
Competition is scheduled to last until June 30.