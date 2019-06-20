Tokyo 2020 will unveil the design of their Olympic medals at a One Year to Go Ceremony on July 24 at the Tokyo International Forum.

The event will take place in collaboration with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, with the medal designs expected to be the highlight of the proceedings.

The gold, silver and bronze medals will be produced from salvaged metals from discarded mobile phones and other small electronic devices as part of a Tokyo 2020 project.

It is claimed the project highlights the need for recycling and actively engages the general public by giving them an opportunity to play a role in the preparations.

A ceremonial handing over of Tokyo 2020 invitations to National Olympic Committee (NOC) representatives by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will also take place.

IOC President Thomas Bach and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzō Abe could potentially attend the event.

Tokyo 2020 have said the Torch Relay will also be promoted at the ceremony.

The Relay will visit Japan's most historic and famous sites, as well as the Fukushima Prefecture, which was devastated by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The Relay will begin in the Prefecture, setting off from the J-Village, Japan's national football training centre on March 26.

It will also visit the Ishinomaki Minamihama Tsunami Recovery Memorial Park and the Atomic Bomb Dome in the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

Tokyo 2020 will host an event enabling the public to try a variety of Olympic sports as part of the preparations ©Tokyo 2020

The Flame will be taken all over Japan inside 121 days, culminating in the Olympic Games next year.

It will travel to all 47 prefectures of Japan with the Organising Committee claiming that around 98 per cent of Japan's population live within one hour's travel of the proposed route.

Tokyo 2020's One Year to Go Ceremony is expected to be attended by members of the Organising Committee and stakeholders, including national federations and NOCs.

An event will also be held for the public with attendees able to try 15 of the 33 Olympic sports.

Athletes and the Olympic mascot Miraitowa are expected to take part in the event, with Tokyo 2020 unveiling a one off logo to mark the occasion.

Tokyo 2020 added that the "Let's 55 Event – One Year to Go to the Paralympic Games" will be held on August 24.

Organisers have outlined July 13 to August 9 as their "One Year to Go" period.

Several events in conjunction with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and partners are set to take place.

This will include a Tokyo 2020 caravan which will travel through prefectures in the Kanto region to promote the Games.

The caravan, organised by the Nippon Life Insurance Company, will visit Kanagawa, Saitama, Ibaraki, Chiba and Tokyo.

Street decorations will also be displayed at Tokyo 2020 from July 23 to August 25 by gold partners Mitsui Fudosan.

One Year to Go products will be sold by Tokyo 2020 featuring the one-off logo.

Products are expected to include t-shirts, pin badges and 3D crystal items, which will be offered in official shops and on their online store.

Tokyo 2020 will also hold several test events during this period.