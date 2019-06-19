Defending champion Park Sung-hyun will face fierce competition at the Women's Professional Golf Association (PGA) Championships with 99 of the world's top 100 players competing at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota from tomorrow.

In 2018, the South Korean rolled in consecutive birdies to win a nail-biting play-off against compatriot Ryu So-yeon and Nasa Hataoka of Japan as she clinched her second major title at Long Grove in Illinois.

The trio are expected to feature again with Park one of nine former winners heading to Minnesota for this week's event.

South Korea's Inbee Park won three consecutive titles between 2013 and 2015 with former champions Danielle Kang from the United States, Canada's Brooke Henderson and Sweden's Anna Nordqvist also in the line-up.

Joining them for tomorrow's opening round are two-times champion Laura Davies from England and fellow winners Shanshan Feng from China, American Cristie Kerr and Karrie Webb from Australia.

World number one Ko Jin-young of South Korea won the first major championship of the season when she claimed the ANA Inspiration in California in April and has taken six top-10 finishes in the current campaign.

She said: "Actually, I don't know, but I tried always the best in my life.

"I'm having a great season now.

"I won two times already so I'm looking forward."

Ko leads the CME Globe Rolex rankings in front of Henderson and Minjee Lee of Australia, and will be hoping to improve on her debut PGA Championships appearance when she finished in a tie for 11th in 2017.

With 13 different winners from 15 events so far this season, nothing can be taken for granted.

Hazeltine plays host to the Women's PGA Championships for the first time and $3.85 million (£3.06 million/€3.43 million) in prize money will be distributed after the final round on Sunday (June 23), with the winner taking home $577,500 (£459,222/€515,446).