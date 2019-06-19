Infront Sports and Media have been awarded exclusive free-to-air broadcast rights in Sub-Saharan Africa by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through to the conclusion of 2024.

The agreement will cover the Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024, as well as the Youth Olympic Games at Lausanne 2020 and Dakar 2022.

Infront’s agreement, announced to coincide with the start of the IOC Executive Board meeting here today, covers 46 countries in Africa, including Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, the Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar and Malawi are also covered by the agreement.

Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe are other countries included in the package.

Infront will have non-exclusive free-to-air television and radio rights in Chad, while the media provider will show the Game on non-exclusive satellite television on a free basis and in the French language in Djibouti.

Infront previously held the rights for the Sub-Saharan African region from 2014 to 2016.

This saw the company work with the IOC on the broadcast of Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016, as well as the 2014 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing.

"Following our partnership for Rio and Sochi, we are pleased to be working again with Infront to bring the best Olympic Games coverage to Sub-Saharan Africa," Timo Lumme, managing director of IOC television and marketing services, said.

"In 2022, the Youth Olympic Games will be hosted for the first time in Africa, in Dakar, Senegal."

Infront will be tasked with ensuring comprehensive coverage of the Dakar 2022 Youth Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Lumme added: "With a young population, this is an important time for the development of the future of sport in Africa, and the IOC continues to redistribute 90 per cent of the revenue we generate through our commercial agreements to support sport around the world, including in Africa."

The IOC revealed the agreement includes a commitment to ensure comprehensive live, same-day coverage of each edition of the Olympic Games and daily highlights of the Winter Olympics Games on free-to-air television.

Infront will also be tasked with ensuring comprehensive coverage of the first Summer Youth Olympic Games to be hosted in Africa in Dakar in 2022.

Infront are set to develop a tailored feed for Sub-Saharan Africa to ensure extensive coverage of local athletes.

The feed will also have a focus on the most popular sports across the region.

"Our shared objective with the IOC is to maximise the reach of the Olympic Games and bring the unique stories to households across Sub-Saharan Africa," Julien Ternisien, Infront vice-president for summer sports, said.

"We feel the next five years will be an exciting time for the Olympic Movement in Africa, with Dakar 2022 providing one of many opportunities for Africa to illustrate its passion for the Games. Infront is delighted to continue to deliver the high-quality service it is known for."

Infront have promised that for Tokyo 2020 they will provide a ready-to-broadcast customised programme, with over 200 hours of broadcast made available.

The Swiss-based company claim the coverage will include six to 15 hours of daily content in three languages.

More than 30 journalists will deliver live and delayed broadcasts, Infront claim, as well as highlights from all competitions and full coverage from the Opening and Closing ceremonies.