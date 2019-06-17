The World Curling Federation (WCF) has announced it has been forced into the "difficult" decision to suspend the Curling World Cup for the 2019-2020 season.

Earlier this year, Kingdomway Sports, the Chinese-based funding and promotional partner for the series, breached the agreement by refusing to make all payments as outlined in the contract, it is alleged.

Despite its best efforts, the WCF says it has not been able to resolve this matter and has terminated its contract with Kingdomway Sports, they claim.

"As a result, the Federation, regrettably, cannot deliver the events on its own to an appropriate standard," a statement from the body reads.

Canada completed the double at the inaugural Curling World Cup Grand Final in Beijing last month as their men’s team defeated hosts China in their final and their women beat world champions Switzerland to victory.

The Curling World Cup was launched in China in January 2018 to maximise the opportunity presented by Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Jiang Bin, chief executive of the Kingdomway Group, left, signs the deal in May 2018 with World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness to launch the Curling World Cup ©WCF

A four-year deal was signed last May between the WCF, the Chinese Curling Association and nutrition brand Kingdomway Sports.

At the time, the WCF claimed "Kingdomway Sports, the promotional partner behind the Curling World Cup, sees the new competition as a key element in getting 300 million Chinese to take part in Winter sports by 2022".

Kingdomway Sports is part of the Xiamen Jindawei Group Co., Ltd and claims, on its website, to be a "professional sports marketing company covering event operation promotion, brand marketing planning, media promotion services, etc",.

It adds that "the core business is ice and snow and football" and claims to work the Premier League, La Liga and the Brazilian Football Confederation.

The Curling World Cup replaced the World Series of Curling.

The event, featuring women's, men's and mixed doubles events, began in Chinese city Suzhou last September.

Omaha in the United States hosted the second leg, while the third leg took place in Swedish city Jönköping.

Winners from each leg gained an automatic spot in the grand final and were joined by the hosts, the reigning world champions, the highest-ranked member association not yet qualified as a leg winner and an invited team.

Canada won the men's and women's events in the inaugural Curling World Cup series ©WCF

"The first season of the Curling World Cup added an exciting dynamic to the curling calendar, achieving promising worldwide television and media coverage," the WCF statement added.

"The concept has been received positively by athletes, coaches and fans alike.

"It has also been a platform to test new rules in elite competition with direct engagement from the top athletes competing in the three Olympic disciplines of women’s, men’s and mixed doubles curling.

"The World Curling Federation is disappointed it can’t deliver a second season of the Curling World Cup at this time and is grateful to everyone who worked on the first season.

"However, the Federation firmly believes in the concept and will work hard with stakeholders to identify new funding partners to return the Curling World Cup to the international curling calendar."

insidethegames has contacted Kingdomway Sports for comment.