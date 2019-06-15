The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) has announced a six-year partnership with Pillitteri Estates Winery, who will serve as the organisation’s official wine supplier.

COC claims the partnership, which will run through to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will focus on co-branded licensed wine products.

“The Pillitteri family is driven by its pursuit of excellence, a value deeply rooted in the Canadian Olympic family,” said David Shoemaker, COC chief executive.

“The COC is thrilled to announce this historic co-branded wine partnership, the first of its kind in Canadian Olympic history.

“Here’s to a world-class winery supporting our world-class athletes.”

Wine from the company will be served at Canada Olympic House, as well as at other COC-owned events.

As part of the agreement, the Pillitteri family has agreed to donate CAD$1 (£0.59/$0.74/€0.67) of every bottle sold from their Team Canada wine collection to the Canadian Olympic Foundation (COF).

COF aims to support the next generation of Canadian athletes.

The co-branded wine products will cost CAD$15 (£8.90/$11/€9.90).

The collection will consist of red and white wine, with bottles are available at the Pillitteri Estates Winery store based in Niagara-on-the-Lake and online.

Products distributed through the Canadian Liquor Boards, including the launch of a Team Canada Icewine, will be in-market at a later date.

“The Pillitteri family and everyone at Pillitteri Estates Winery is thrilled and excited to be a part of Team Canada,” said Pillitteri Estates Winery chief executive Charlie Pillitteri.

“We have always followed our Canadian Olympic athletes with excitement and enthusiasm and now to be able to help them excel in their sport on the world’s biggest stage is an honour.

“The launch of the Team Canada Wine Collection represents a big step forward in our 25 years of winemaking.

“It exemplifies our commitment to producing award-winning wines and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

The Canadian company are claimed to be an international and domestic leader in premium Canadian wines, producing approximately 120,000 cases each year.