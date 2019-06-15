A website has been launched for the 2020 Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg.

The competition will take place at the German venue for the sixth time in the World Championships history.

Action will be held from February 18 to 23.

Updates on preparations will be provided on the new website, which contains visitor information and facts about the Altenberg track.

Facts will be provided about both bobsleigh and skeleton, as well as a 360-degree video of a ride in a two-man bobsleigh down the course.

Germany dominated last year's World Championships ©Getty Images

The launch of the new homepage coincides with the launch of a search for World Championships volunteers.

Volunteers are being requested for guest care, judging and track work.

Applicants can find out more information about the roles and apply through the website.

Germany dominated last year’s World Championships in Whistler, the country earning five of the six gold medals on offer.