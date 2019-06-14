Four sports facilities at the Ural Federal University (UrFU) will be prepared for the 2023 Summer Universiade if Yekaterinburg is awarded the multi-sport event as expected.

As reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS, the UrFU’s stadium, track and field arena, pool and team sports complex have been cited as competition venues.

An International University Sports Federation (FISU) Evaluation Committee is visiting Yekaterinburg as part of the city’s bid to host the event in four years' time.

Yekaterinburg formally submitted its bid in March and produced its bidding dossier last month.

Following the formal presentation to the Executive Committee during the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade, FISU will then decide on the host for the 2023 edition.

As no rival bids have been submitted, it is expected that Yekaterinburg will be awarded the event.

"The Commission considers it important to use the university facilities as they will remain after the Universiade in an updated form for the development of university sports in the city," UrFU rector Victor Koksharov said.

"The final decision on the competition venue will be made in Naples in the near future.

"I am sure that the legacy aspect associated with UrFU facilities will be one of the main [factors]."

A delegation from Yekaterinburg recently visited the FISU headquarters in Lausanne to present its bid to host the 2023 Summer Universiade.

The bidding dossier includes details of the proposed training and competition venues, calendar and schedules, the Universiade Village and other infrastructural schemes.

Yekaterinburg Arena has been proposed as one of the venues to be used for the 2023 Summer Universiade ©Getty Images

It has been proposed the Universiade Village will be located in the western part of the city, on the banks of the Verkh-Isetsky Pond.

After the Universiade, the Village would become accommodation for UrFU students.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin said the level of Yekaterinburg’s infrastructure and sports facilities means the city is already in a position to host most of the Summer Universiade competitions.

Sixty-seven per cent of proposed venues have been constructed, such as Yekaterinburg Arena, the home ground of Russian Premier League football club FC Ural Yekaterinburg and one of the 12 venues used for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the plans, providing the opening comment for the dossier.

The FISU Evaluation Committee has visited 20 proposed facilities in the Sverdlovsk region, whose administrative centre is Yekaterinburg.

Among them was the Universiade Village site, Yekaterinburg Arena and Yekaterinburg-EXPO.

Members also travelled to the town of Verkhnyaya Pyshma, whose sports facilities are also planned to be used for competitions, and analysed the hotel infrastructure of the city and Koltsovo Airport.

"The Sverdlovsk region provided a decent reception to the FISU Evaluation Committee, presenting all the opportunities and resources for the Universiade and hopes for a positive decision of the International University Sports Federation regarding Yekaterinburg, which will be made in Naples this July," Alexei Orlov, the vice-governor of the Sverdlovsk region, was reported as saying by TASS.

Russia last held the Summer Universiade in 2013, when Kazan welcomed the multi-sport competition.

Krasnoyarsk was the host of the Winter Universiade earlier this year.