Preparations for Birmingham 2022 will go under the microscope this week when the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Coordination Commission conducts its second inspection visit to the English city.

The CGF panel will hold meetings with Birmingham 2022 officials and tour facilities due to be used at the Commonwealth Games from tomorrow until Thursday (June 13).

It will be their first visit to the city since December.

The budget for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which has still not been published by the Organising Committee, is likely to be among the key topics on the agenda.

Venue construction and a petition calling for a velodrome to be built in the West Midlands, handed to Birmingham 2022 chairman and Birmingham Council Leader Ian Ward in April, could also be discussed.

"The Coordination Commission is pleased to be back in Birmingham," said its chairman Chris Jenkins.

"With just over three years to go to Birmingham 2022, preparations for the Games are building momentum and excitement to host the Games in the West Midlands is continuing to grow."

Construction began at the Birmingham 2022 Athletes' Village last month ©Birmingham 2022

Jenkins, the chief executive of Commonwealth Games Wales, is hoping Birmingham 2022 will have built on the encouraging signs following its first inspection six months ago.

"During our last visit, we saw a very positive start had been made and that all Games partners were committed to working collaboratively to ensure a great multi-sport event in 2022," he said.

"We look forward to being updated on progress to date from the Organising Committee and partners while at the same time providing guidance and support to ensure the successful delivery of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham."

Jenkins will be joined by CGF chief operating officer Darren Hall, Association of Summer Olympic International Federations executive director Andrew Ryan and Carole Forrest, director of governance and solicitor to the Council for Glasgow City.

The CGF management team, including chief executive David Grevemberg, are also expected to attend the visit.

"We’ll be updating the Coordination Commission on all of the progress we’ve made over the last six months, as well as talking through our exciting plans for the second half of this year and beyond," Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid said.

The visit follows key milestones for Birmingham 2022, including the introduction of a Commonwealth Games Bill and the start of construction work at the Athletes' Village.