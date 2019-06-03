An augmented reality mobile application has been launched for this month's European Games in Minsk.
It was presented at a briefing on the use of IT at the European Games, held at the Teleport VR virtual reality park in the Belarusian capital.
In attendance were members of the press and representatives of IT partners of Minsk 2019.
Named SportAR, the new app will feature a 3D version of the official mascot, Lesik.
"Everyone can download the application to stay up to date with schedules and results and also to take cool photos with the mascot," Oleg Zakharov, an executive from the software development company used for the app, Citrea Soft, said.
"One can just open the app and focus the camera on a special mark.
"We have developed this app to capture not only seconds, points, results but also the emotions, which attract sport fans to such competitions."
The media were also briefed about the management system that will be used during the multi-sport event, which will help in the organisation of transport, logistics, accreditation and accommodation.
Final preparations are currently under way for the second European Games, due to start on June 21 and last until June 30.