India has provided written guarantees that all competing nations at next week's Series Finals event in Bhubaneswar will have "no issues whatsoever" when trying to enter the country, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed.

A spokesperson told insidethegames that the FIH "trusts the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will show understanding for the staging of this competition" after assurances were given by the relevant Indian authorities.

In February, the IOC Executive Board told International Federations to "neither award nor hold sports events in India" until guarantees on the "entry of all participants in such events in full compliance with the rules of the Olympic Charter" are received.

It came after Pakistan's team were denied visas for a Shooting World Cup in New Delhi earlier this year.

The FIH spokesperson claimed it had not been given an official position from the IOC regarding the Series Finals competition in the Indian city, due to run from June 6 to 15.

Pakistan are not competing but the guarantees were still required by the FIH if the tournament was to remain in India.

The eight-team event forms part of the FIH's pathway towards qualification for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

India will be favourites for victory at the Series Finals tournament next week ©Getty Images

"We understand from the IOC that their position has not varied regarding the necessity for the Indian Government to provide the required written guarantees to the IOC," the spokesperson said.

"We want to reiterate, as we publicly did in February already, that we fully respect this decision from the IOC.

"While we have not received an official position from the IOC on this event, we trust the IOC will show understanding for the staging of this competition, which is due to start in just a couple of days and for which we have received written guarantees from the relevant Indian authorities that all participating teams and officials will have no issues whatsoever to enter into India."

In response, the IOC did not specifically mention the FIH Series Finals but said: "Following the IOC Executive Board decision on 21 February, the IOC has written to all IFs and the situation is being examined accordingly by each IF so that appropriate action can be taken on a case-by-case basis, if and when necessary.

"In parallel, the IOC is in close contact with the Indian National Olympic Committee to urge the Indian Government to provide all the necessary written guarantees as required in the IOC Executive Board decision."

The Series Finals event at Kalinga Stadium - which hosted last year's World Cup - is set to feature hosts India, Poland, Uzbekistan and Russia in Group A.

Pool B comprises Japan, Mexico, South Africa and the United States.

The top two teams will secure a spot at the FIH Olympic qualifiers for Tokyo 2020.