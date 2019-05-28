Maia and Alex Shibutani have extended their break from the competitive figure skating circuit and will take the 2019-2020 season off US Figure Skating has announced.

The two-time Olympic medalists and two-time US champions announced their intention to take a break from competition in April 2018 following the Winter Olympics.

And now the siblings will focus their attention on touring shows and media projects, having claimed bronze in both the team and individual events in Pyeongchang.

Alex said: "We've continued to skate a lot, and we feel like we've benefitted from some time away to create in different environments and focus on experiences that can help us grow."

Figure skaters Maia and Alex Shibutani at a Tommy Hilfiger event in Tokyo ©Getty Images

The duo have been a dominant force at the US Championships, claiming podium results at 14 consecutive tournaments.

Maia added: "We're healthier and stronger than we were after the Olympics and are continuing to push ourselves."

Their performance in Pyeongchang in February saw them become the first ice dancers of Asian descent and the first team of American siblings to win an ice dance medal at the Games.