An appeal from former Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Marco Polo Del Nero against his life ban from the sport has been rejected.

In a statement, FIFA said the Appeals Committee had confirmed the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee.

He will also have to pay a fine of CHF1 million (£786,000/$996,000/€889,000).

The 76-year-old had been found guilty of breaching articles of the FIFA ethics code relating to bribery and corruption, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, conflicts of interest, loyalty and general rules of conduct.

It came after a year-long investigation found Del Nero, a former member of the FIFA Executive Committee, had accepted bribes in exchange for awarding broadcast contracts at major tournaments, including the Copa América.

Marco Polo Del Nero was among the officials embroiled in the corruption scandal at FIFA ©Getty Images

The Brazilian official, who remained President of the CBF until 2017 despite his implication in the wide-ranging corruption probe in the United States, denies wrongdoing.

"The investigation against Mr Del Nero concerned, inter alia, schemes in which he received bribes in exchange for his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to various football tournaments, including the CONMEBOL Copa América and Copa Libertadores and the CBF Copa do Brasil," FIFA said in the statement.

Del Nero been suspended in December 2017 before the sanction was upgraded to a life ban in April of last year.

This followed the opening of ethics proceedings in 2015 after he was charged by US authorities alongside 41 others in the corruption scandal which rocked football's world governing body.

The CBF is governed by Del Nero's right-hand man, Rogério Caboclo.