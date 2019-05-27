Around 4,600 people took part in a walk in Tokyo in a bid to build excitement for next year's Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Olympians and Paralympians were among those to take to the streets on a sweltering day in the Japanese capital.

The walk took place around Tokyo Bay where a number of venues for the 2020 Games are located.

Walkers took in the Athletes' Village and the under-construction Ariake Arena which will stage Olympic volleyball and Paralympic wheelchair basketball.

Members of the public were able to meet and have their picture taken with the athletes in attendance while there was also the chance to try out the Paralympic sport boccia.

Shinichi Shinohara, left, was another Japanese star to get involved ©Getty Images

"Tokyo will look totally different next year," said Japan's Paralympic track and field athlete Toru Suzuki to the Japan Times.

"I want to interact with many people to boost the excitement."

Judoka Shinichi Shinohara, who won an Olympic silver medal at Sydney 2000, was another athlete to attend.

"I want people to enjoy the sense of energy that comes with sports at the venues," he said.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place between July 24 and August 9 next year, with the Paralympics following between August 25 and September 6.