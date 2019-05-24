Both of Australia's reigning champions are returning to defend their crowns at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Oceania Cup in Bora Bora.

Heming Hu captured the men's title in Port Vila last year with Jian Fang Lay taking the women's honours in the Vanuatu capital.

The pair will look to replicate that success at this year's event in French Polynesia, which begins tomorrow at Salle de Réunion de la salle omnisport Pago Pago.

Both champions will book their place at the respective men's and women's ITTF World Cups as the Oceania representatives.

As well as the two previous winners, Australia have selected Rohan Dhooria for the men's event and Parleen Kaur for the women's.

Commonwealth Games Australia have paid for their country's expenses with national coach John Murphy also travelling.

Prize money of $AUD6,000 (£3,200/$4,100/€3,7000) is on offer for the tournament winners as part of a total purse of $AUD40,000 (£21,000/$28,000/€25,000).

Jian Fang Lay will look to keep hold of her women's crown in French Polynesia ©Getty Images

Group play will take place on day one tomorrow, as well as the quarter finals.

The semi-finals and finals will then be held on Sunday (May 26).

Chengdu in China will host both ITTF World Cups this year.

The women will play between October 18 and 20 with the men following between October 25 and 27.

It comes after the city signed on to host three editions of the flagship event, the women's last year and both genders this year.

Fan Zhendong and Ding Ning won the men's and women's World Cups, respectively, for China in 2018.