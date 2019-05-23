The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Courchevel-Méribel 2023 International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine World Ski Championships hosted its first coordination group meeting at the two French Alpine resorts.

Coordination group meetings bring key stakeholders together at the site of a future World Championships twice a year to discuss every aspect of hosting the event.

It was the first time that the Courchevel-Méribel 2023 LOC had met, with attendees placing emphasis on general organisation, marketing, governance, finance, communication and infrastructure.

The first day was held at the ski jumping hill in Courchevel.

Courchevel-Méribel 2023 President Michel Vion led the meeting, alongside recently-appointed director general Perrine Pelen and deputy director general Jean-Philippe Demael.

FIS secretary-general Sarah Lewis and the French Ski Association were present, in addition to a full delegation from both Courchevel and Méribel.

Representatives from the rights holder Infront Sports rounded off those in attendance.

Courchevel-Méribel 2023 President Michel Vion was present at the first coordination meeting for the Alpine World Ski Championships ©Getty Images

On the second day of the meeting, the delegates undertook a walk-through of the two competition venues in Courchevel and Méribel.

The women's competitions, parallel individual and team events and medal ceremonies will be staged in Meribel, while the men’s events and Opening Ceremony will be held in Courchevel.

”The steps accomplished in Courchevel and Meribel since their election exactly one year ago are impressive with a sound organisational structure in place and solid progress made with construction projects," the LOC said.

"The range of facilities in both venues will provide very convenient set-ups for the athletes and team support, the media, sponsors and guests, as well as great on-site viewing for the visitors.”

Courchevel-Méribel 2023 is due to send a delegation to next week's FIS Calendar Conference in Dubrovnik to report on their activities to the Alpine Committee.