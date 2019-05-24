The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) has announced its boxing and squash teams for the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

Six boxers booked places at the Games due to their performances at the qualification event at Managua in Nicaragua last month.

Tammara Thibeault won gold, with Sabrina Aubin and Irene Fiolek securing bronze medals.

Myriam Da Silva Rondeau, Harley-David O’Reilly and Bryan Colwell finished in the top eight, which earned them berths at the Games.

“It is a great opportunity for these athletes to gain international experience in a multi-sport Games environment,” said Daniel Trépanier, Boxing Canada’s high-performance director.

“We are anticipating strong performances from our team in Lima.”

João Carlos Barros will serve as national team head coach at the Games and will be assisted by Jonathan Bochner.

Boxing will take place July 27 to August 2 at Miguel Grau Coliseum in the Villa Deportiva Regional del Callao cluster.

Canada have won six gold, 11 silver and 28 bronze medals in boxing at the Pan American Games, including three gold and three bronze at Toronto 2015.

Samantha Cornett will compete at a third Pan American Games ©Getty Images

Five players have been selected for the squash team, following performances at the Canadian Squash Championships and overall world rankings.

The team will compete in singles, men’s, women’s, mixed doubles and team events.

Shawn Delierre will compete at a fourth successive Pan American Games, with the 36-year-old considered a veteran of the team.

Delierre ended runner-up at the Canadian Squash Championships to Nicholas Sachvie, who earned his second title in three years.

Sachvie will be part of the team alongside Andrew Schnell, the third and final men’s player in the squad.

Samantha Cornett will compete in her third Pan American Games, with the world number 34 having recently claimed her fourth Canadian Women’s Open Championship title

The women’s team is completed by Hollie Naughton and Danielle Letourneau.

“We have high expectations for our team at the Pan American Games,” said Martin Heath, Canada’s head coach.

“With some solid preparation at the Club Sportif MAA in Montreal on the doubles court before heading to Lima, with a successful campaign last time around in Toronto and with our players scoring some great wins on the PSA Tour, we’re confident and positive about our chances.”

Canada have won 36 squash medals since the sport debuted in 1995, including six medals at a home Games in Toronto 2015.

This included a gold medal by our men’s team featuring Delierre and Schnell, with Cornett and Naughton contributing to a silver medal.

Squash will take place July 25 to 31 at the Polideportivo 2 venue.

The Pan American Games will run from July 26 to August 11 in Peru’s capital city Lima.