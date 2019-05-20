American TJ Buchanan has been appointed as World Lacrosse's first director of sport development.

Buchanan has held leadership positions in athlete and coach development with US Lacrosse since 2008.

In his new role, Buchanan will design and implement strategies, tools and resources to further the growth of lacrosse worldwide.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the development of lacrosse,” said Buchanan.

“I believe the sport has made tremendous strides toward globalisation and look forward to working with our 62 member nations as well as emerging nations to provide the best experience possible for all participants.”

He will work with World Lacrosse chief executive Jim Scherr, Bob DeMarco, who oversees sport development on behalf of the organization’s Board of Directors, and chair of the World Lacrosse development committee Rick Mercurio.

World Lacrosse chief executive Jim Scherr said he was "exceptionally pleased" to welcome TJ Buchanan as director of sport development ©US Lacrosse

"TJ brings a wealth of experience and an impressive record of success in the areas of athlete and coach development to our organisation and we are exceptionally pleased to welcome him to World Lacrosse,” said Scherr.

“Our ability to support and accelerate the growth of lacrosse worldwide is directly linked to the design and delivery of educational resources that support athletes and coaches in their own skill progression.

“TJ’s appointment, along with the work being led by Bob DeMarco, Rick Mercurio and the development committee, will enable our organisation to more effectively serve our member National Governing Bodies and Continental Federations while fulfilling this critical objective.”

Buchanan is the third senior-level appointment for World Lacrosse this year.

In January, Darryl Seibel took on the role of chief brand and communications officer, while Aimee Dixon became director of development.

The organisation also changed its name from the Federation of International Lacrosse to World Lacrosse this month to help increase awareness of the governing body.