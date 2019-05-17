Peja Lindholm has announced he is leaving his role as head coach of Sweden's national curling teams.

The three-time world champion confirmed his departure on social media, bringing to an end a successful period for Swedish curling.

Lindholm, who retired in 2007 after an 18-year playing career, led the Swedish women's team skipped by Anna Hasselborg to the gold medal at last year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The 48-year-old also helped Niklas Edin's rink to four world titles, including in Lethbridge in Canada earlier this year.

Edin's team also won silver at Pyeongchang 2018 and bronze in Sochi four years earlier.

After 9 years I decided to do new stuff. This means I will leave SWE curling as the national coach. So many memories I have together with the teams! Thanks to you all and best of luck in the future. I will NEVER forget this. 😍🥌 — Peja Lindholm (@PejaSCF) May 14, 2019

"It was not an easy decision after nine fantastic years," said Lindholm.

"When I look back, it is of course all the medals and all the international championships that will be the strongest memories.

"But also individual events.

"I remember especially when a few years ago I left the message to Hasselborg that they had taken a place in the national team.

"It turned into a turning point in their career, which then resulted in a wonderful Olympic gold."