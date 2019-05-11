European champion Alena Furman of Belarus beat double Olympic medallist Huang Wenyi to clinch the gold medal in the women's lightweight women's single sculls race at the World Rowing Cup in Plovdiv.

Furman and Huang broke clear of the rest of the field before the Belarusian unleashed a sprint finish to storm away from the Chinese athlete and take gold in 7min 36.480sec.

Huang, who won silver at London 2012 and bronze at Rio 2016, could not live with the speed of Furman and crossed the line more than nine seconds adrift in 7:45.500.

The bronze medal was claimed by Mexico's Kenia Lechuga Alanis.

"That was a perfect race for me," said Furman.

"It felt smooth and comfortable.

"Today the water was friendly to me.

"I’ll now go to a training camp in Belarus and prepare for the European Championships."

Milosz Jankowski (left) and Peter Galambos (right) after the LM1x A-Final pic.twitter.com/4H0Z1Xx9fJ — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) May 11, 2019

In the men's race, Hungarian veteran Péter Galambos secured victory in 6:54.550.

The 32-year-old four-time World Championships medallist comfortably overcame the challenge posed by Poland's Milosz Jankowski, who earned silver in 7:01.060.

Luka Radonic of Croatia came through to seal bronze.

"Everything went according to plan today," Galambos said.

"The whole regatta has gone to plan.

"I was feeling great even in the heats, so I knew today would probably go well."

The event concludes tomorrow with the last set of finals.