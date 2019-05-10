Raffaele Chiulli has been officially elected as President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) on a two-year term during its General Assembly here today.

The election was effectively a formality with Chiulli the sole candidate for the election and was confirmed in the role following a show of hands.

The Italian, President of the Association of International Olympic Committee Recognised Federations (ARISF), succeeds the late Patrick Baumann.

He is due to serve a two-year term following a statute change at the GAISF General Assembly, which approved an earlier start of the rotating Presidency.

Chiulli will hold the post until 2021 before an Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations (AIOWF) representative then takes on the role.

They would be followed by representatives from Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport.

An Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) will then take on the role, before reverting back to ARISF.

Chiulli was also yesterday officially confirmed as SportAccord President.

More follows.