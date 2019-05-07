Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) have announced an updated strategic plan through to 2026, with the organisation seeking to begin their "next phase".

The "First Among Equals" strategic plan was initially released in 2016 and sought to reset the organisation in build-up to a home Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

The initial plan, which covered 2016 to 2022, followed an independent strategic review.

Following the election of a new Board last November, including Ben Houston succeeding Sam Coffa as present, a decision was taken to review the plan.

It is claimed the plan would optimally position CGA and the broader Commonwealth Games Movement in Australia and internationally.

"The aim of the first iteration was to ensure the organisation was ideally positioned to take advantage of all opportunities presented, both in the lead up to the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, and beyond," Houston said.

"The initial strategy focused on the governance structure and resources and also was highlighted by the launch of the new brand and commercial and community engagement strategy which combined to deliver fundamental change for CGA.

"These changes provided the ‘foundation stones’ for the member centric, values-led organisation and the platform for the next phase for the CGA.

"Our aim is to ensure that the organisation remains relevant to its members and stakeholders, following a period of change in the sports sector and CGA reforms."

The update plan follows last year's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast and appointment of a new CGA Board, including the election of Ben Houston as President, replacing the long-serving Sam Coffa ©Getty Images

The updated plan has been targeted at ensuring the CGA can provide vision and direction, as well as achieving future growth and capacity.

It is claimed the plan will inform CGA partners of the organisation’s aspirations, encouraging coordination, cooperation and collaboration and achieving the aim of being the number one nation in the Commonwealth.

Ensuring the CGA’s continued relevance within the Commonwealth Games movement and the broader Australian sporting ecosystem, as well as achieving a successful and sustainable future for the organisation were also sighted as aims.

The plan is se to run until 2026, when Australia potentially could stage another edition of the Commonwealth Games.

A potential Adelaide bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games moved closer in March, with the South Australian Government announcing they will conduct a feasibility study.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) made a second trip to the city in December, reportedly endorsing its existing infrastructure and hosting capabilities as almost "Games-ready".

Houston thanked members and stakeholders for their contribution to the updated report.

"We will work in collaboration with other peak bodies and high-performance system partners such as Sport Australia, Paralympics Australia, the Australian Olympic Committee and the National Institute Network, with Governments, universities and schools, and of course, the Commonwealth Games Associations of other nations from across the Commonwealth," he said.

"Together, we are the CGA community and guided by FIRST AMONG EQUALS 2019-2026 and our combined passion, we will achieve great things."

The full strategic plan can be viewed by clicking here.