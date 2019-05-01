German champion Pascal Ackermann triumphed in front of his home crowd at the Eschborn-Frankfurt on the International Cycling Union's World Tour.

The one-day race consisted of a 187.5 kilometre circuit around Frankfurt, featuring eight climbs.

Ackermann spent the majority of the race chasing the leading pack, catching up with 5km to go.

He broke free 200 metres from the finish, with compatriot John Degenkolb unable to overtake him.

Ackermann's winning time was 4hrs 23;36mins, with Degenkolb taking second.

Slovenia's Primož Roglič won the first stage of the Tour de Romandie ©Getty Images

Norway's Alexander Kristoff, victorious in the last four editions, had to make do with third.

In Switzerland, defending champion Primož Roglič took the first stage of the Tour de Romandie in 4:15:18.

The Slovenian was stronger than France's David Gaudu and Portugal's Rui Costa in the final sprint.

Roglič goes into tomorrow's second stage with the leader’s jersey after his second-place finish on the prologue stage.