Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games organisers have formally begun the Soy Lima 2019 campaign, which aims to promote sport and Para sport values among students.

The launch event took place at 1128 San Luis school in the Peruvian capital and was attended by Milco, the official mascot of the Games.

It is expected that around 18,000 students from 30 schools will participate in the campaign.

The majority of schools are situated in districts where Lima 2019 venues are located, including San Luis, San Borja, Villa María del Triunfo and Villa El Salvador.

The campaign will last until July 9, with the Pan American Games set to begin on July 26.

Lima 2019 mascot Milco attended the launch of the Soy Lima 2019 campaign ©Getty Images

“I want to congratulate the Games organisers for this activity promoting the participation of young students," said Pascual Cotrina Parra, headteacher of San Luis 1128 school.

"As a district where the Lima 2019 Games will take place, we will welcome everyone with great enthusiasm.

"Our physical education teachers are encouraging students and parents to be part of this celebration."

Around 6,000 athletes from 41 countries will compete over 39 disciplines in the Pan American Games, while the Parapan American Games will receive 1980 athletes from 33 countries.