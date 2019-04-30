Milan will host the European taekwondo qualification tournament for next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

World Taekwondo has confirmed the event will take place in the Italian city next year.

The competition will begin with the Olympic qualifier, which will be held from April 24 to 25.

It will determine which European athletes progress to the Olympic Games tournament, which will be held from July 25 to 28 next year.

Athletes will also qualify from the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Moscow in December, as well as via the Olympic rankings.

The European qualifier for Para taekwondo athletes will be held on April 26 in Milan.

Para-taekwondo will debut at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

It will be the first time Para taekwondo competitors will secure places at the Games, with the sport due to make its Paralympic debut in Tokyo.

World Taekwondo Europe state further details for the qualification events in Milan will be announced in the future.