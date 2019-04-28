Double world team champion Oh Sang-uk struck individual gold at his home International Fencing Federation Sabre Grand Prix as he topped the podium in the men's event with victory over double Olympic gold medallist Áron Szilágyi in Seoul.

Oh, a member of the South Korean teams which claimed gold at the 2017 and 2018 World Championships, beat his Hungarian opponent 15-14 at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium.

The 22-year-old had earlier thrashed German Max Hartung 15-2 to set up a second consecutive Grand Prix final meeting with Rio 2016 gold medallist Szilágyi.

Oh Sang-uk beat Áron Szilágyi in the final for the second consecutive Grand Prix event ©Getty Images

Szilágyi, who also topped the podium in the sabre competition at London 2012, reached the Seoul showpiece by defeating world champion Kim Jung-hwan 15-13 in a much closer last four contest.

The Hungarian, seeded fourth in Seoul, and Oh also clashed in the final of the last Grand Prix event in Cairo, where the South Korean emerged victorious.

The Grand Prix circuit continues with a men's and women's épée event in Cali in Colombia from Friday (May 3) to Sunday (May 5).