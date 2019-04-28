Weightlifting events again headlined the sporting action on the second day of the Arafura Games in Darwin in Australia.

Solomon Islands’ Mary Kini won the women’s 55 kilogram title by achieving a overall total of 162kg, with Australia’s Mary Blesser and Michaela-Ann Warwick rounding off the podium on 155kg and 154kg.

There was success for Papua New Guinea in the women’s 49kg event as Loa Toua produced a winning total of 145kg.

Local lifters Alyce Stephenson and Stephanie Pickrell managed 144kg and 127kg respectively to complete the podium.

Papua New Guinea celebrated a second gold when Morea Baru won the men’s 61kg competition by lifting 283kg, with Indonesia’s Muhammad Faathir second on 251kg.

Bronze was won by Singapore’s Goh Zuo Fu on 203kg.

Kiribati’s Ruben Katoatau triumphed in the 67kg event by achieving a total of 285kg.

Samoa’s Nevo Ioane Vaipava placed second on 282kg, with Narau’s Brocka Scotty third on 232kg.

Local media covering women's sport at #AG2019 👍 here is Solomon Islands' Mary Kina Lifu lifting 90kg for gold in the Women 55kg #FixeditNT pic.twitter.com/athfSVmgtZ — #Fixed It NT (@FixedNt) April 27, 2019

The Games is a unique, multi-sport event where athletes with a disability compete in the same programme as able-bodied athletes.

Competitors from around the world are taking part in the week-long Games held in Darwin, in the Northern Territory.

This is the 13th edition of an event that launched in 1991 and which takes its name from the Arafura Sea, which lies between northern Australia and Southeast Asia.

The 2003 edition was cancelled following concerns over the SARS virus and the 2013 edition was cancelled by the newly-elected CLP Government on the grounds it cost too much to run.

This is the first edition since 2011.

Athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, football, indoor volleyball, muaythai, netball, sailing, swimming, sepak takraw, squash, table tennis, tennis and weightlifting are among the sports on the programme.